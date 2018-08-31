JJ Green Night Market in Bangkok, Thailand
Bangkok

JJ Green Market to Close Forever in 2 Weeks

By TN / August 31, 2018

BANGKOK — After Sept. 13, not a single vendor will be found at a famous night market in the capital.

Four years after the Chatuchak Green night market, or JJ Green, opened to become a popular evening hangout, Bangkok Gov. Aswin Kwanmuang said Friday that all vendors will need to quit the property by Sept. 12 at the end of the market’s lease contract.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Chayanit Itthipongmaetee
Khaosod English

