JJ Green Market to Close Forever in 2 Weeks





BANGKOK — After Sept. 13, not a single vendor will be found at a famous night market in the capital.

Four years after the Chatuchak Green night market, or JJ Green, opened to become a popular evening hangout, Bangkok Gov. Aswin Kwanmuang said Friday that all vendors will need to quit the property by Sept. 12 at the end of the market’s lease contract.

By Chayanit Itthipongmaetee

Khaosod English

