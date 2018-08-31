Panel rejects e-ticket system on city buses





The inspection committee of Bangkok Mass Transit Authority has refused to accept the e-ticket system and the cash box to be installed in the city’s bus fleet claiming that the system does not work and is unstable.

BMTA acting director Mrs Panida Thongsuk said Thursday that the e-ticket system and the cash box are provided under a joint venture of Chor Thavee, Jump Up and MOL Payment companies and installed on 2,600 city buses on trial basis.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

