Thursday, December 14, 2017
Common e-ticket system for Bangkok buses to be used from June 2018

BANGKOK, 13 December 2017 (NNT) – The Ministry of Transport plans to use a common e-ticket system in June 2018, which will cover the fares for all public transports in Bangkok.

The Ministry of Transport’s Permanent-Secretary Chartchai Tipsunave chaired a meeting with representatives of related agencies regarding the electronic ticket system designed to allow a single card to be used for fare payment for all modes of public transports.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: tewit kemtong
National News Bureau of Thailand

