Two Iranians, two Filipinas arrested for luxury hotel thefts

Two Iranian brothers and two Filipinas have been arrested for allegedly checking into a luxurious Bangkok hotel to break into other guests’ rooms and steal valuables from safety deposit boxes on November 17, acting city police chief Lt-General Charnthep Sesawet told a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

The two women, Greggyia Dion Fabro, 32, and Herrera Joann Gae Dion, 31, who reportedly checked into the hotel room in the Ramkhamhaeng area, were arrested on November 28 at the Immigration Bureau in Bangkok’s Soi Suan Plu area, Metropolitan Police Area 4 commander Pol Colonel Manop Nuamliwong said.

