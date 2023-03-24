Two women injured in gun attack in Pattaya

March 24, 2023 TN
CHON BURI: Two women – a Thai and a Chinese – were wounded in a gun attack on their car in Pattaya in the early hours of Friday, as police believed the injured were wrongly targeted.

The attack occurred at the entrance of Soi Chalernprakiat 4/1 in Bang Lamung district, said Pol Col Thanapong Photi, chief of Pattaya police, who was reported around 2.10am.

