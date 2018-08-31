Long-tail boats in Koh Phi Phi islands
German tourist’s island death could be accident or suicide, say police

By TN / August 31, 2018

Police are unsure whether a German tourist found dead on Wednesday night on Koh Phi Phi fell from rocks or suicided.

The body of M. S., 50, was found on Wednesday night lying near a rock formation on the beach next to a sea gypsy graveyard in Ban Laem Dong village on popular Koh Phi Phi.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

