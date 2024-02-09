Ukrainian Man Arrested for Overstay at Phuket Airport

A Ukrainian man was arrested at the Phuket International Airport for 114 days of overstay.
Royal Phuket Immigration told the Phuket Express that on Friday (February 9th) they arrested a 23 year-old Ukrainian man at the international departures terminal in the airport. He was found to have overstayed for 114 days. He was taken to the Sakoo Police Station to face overstay charges.
Full story: thephuketexpress.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
