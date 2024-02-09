Romanian Tourist Falls to Death from Pattaya Hotel Balcony

TN
Central Pattaya and the beach at sunset
Estimated read time 1 min read

A 63-year-old Romanian tourist lost his life in a fall from the balcony of a 7-story hotel in Soi 5, Pattaya, on Friday morning, February 9th.

British Tourist Dies After Fall from Pattaya Hotel

The incident was reported to Pattaya police around 9:30 AM. Police officers and rescue workers arrived at an unidentified hotel to find the lifeless body of the deceased, a 63-year-old Romanian man whose name was withheld pending family and embassy notification, in the garden area below the balcony.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Aim Tanakorn
The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours

Leave a Reply