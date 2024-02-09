Romanian Tourist Falls to Death from Pattaya Hotel Balcony

A 63-year-old Romanian tourist lost his life in a fall from the balcony of a 7-story hotel in Soi 5, Pattaya, on Friday morning, February 9th.

British Tourist Dies After Fall from Pattaya Hotel

The incident was reported to Pattaya police around 9:30 AM. Police officers and rescue workers arrived at an unidentified hotel to find the lifeless body of the deceased, a 63-year-old Romanian man whose name was withheld pending family and embassy notification, in the garden area below the balcony.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Aim Tanakorn

The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!