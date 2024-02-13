13 Danish tourists injured, driver killed, in Chiang Mai-Pai van accident on their way to Full Moon Party

At 8:40 PM, on February 8th, 2024, Thai local media reported an accident of a Chiang Mai-Pai van plunging into a hillside while heading to Pai, Mae Hong Son. As a result, there were 13 Danish tourists injured, and a Thai driver deceased.

Van carrying Russian tourists overturns in Pattaya

At the accident scene, Thai Border Patrol police officers facilitated the traffic and rescued the victims from the accident. The van plunged into a hill after severely colliding with a road barrier, according to Thai local media.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Kittisak Phalaharn

TPNNational

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!