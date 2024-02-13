13 Danish tourists injured, driver killed, in Chiang Mai-Pai van accident on their way to Full Moon Party

At 8:40 PM, on February 8th, 2024, Thai local media reported an accident of a Chiang Mai-Pai van plunging into a hillside while heading to Pai, Mae Hong Son. As a result, there were 13 Danish tourists injured, and a Thai driver deceased.

At the accident scene, Thai Border Patrol police officers facilitated the traffic and rescued the victims from the accident. The van plunged into a hill after severely colliding with a road barrier, according to Thai local media.

