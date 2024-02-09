More details on Canadian tourist arrested after opening airplane door in Chiang Mai

The superintendent of a Chiang Mai Police Station has unveiled additional information regarding the recent incident involving a Canadian tourist’s attempt to open an airplane door during a flight from Chiang Mai to Suvarnabhumi Airport.

The individual in question, identified only as Mr. Wong, a 40-year-old Chinese-Canadian computer engineer, initiated the disturbance on Thai Airways flight TG121, leading to significant disruptions. The episode resulted in the delay of 13 flights, inconveniencing more than 2,296 passengers.

Following his apprehension, Mr. Wong experienced a panic episode and inflicted self-harm, prompting intervention from the police, who subsequently transferred him to a mental health facility for evaluation and care.

Man kept banging his head against the bars until it's seollen & bit his own hands. He's now under medical car.

Chiang Mai police have commenced an inquiry in accordance with Thai laws and aim to conclude their investigation within the maximum 48-hour detention period, after which further legal actions may ensue. Thai Airways may also consider filing additional charges if Mr. Wong is found to have caused damage to airline property.

While legal proceedings unfold, Mr. Wong’s mental well-being remains under the supervision of healthcare professionals, who will assess his condition and provide necessary care before making any determinations about his status.

Authorities have engaged with the Canadian Embassy in Thailand to facilitate communication with Mr. Wong’s family and to coordinate further steps regarding his case.

