Canadian opens the door of an airplane in Chiang Mai and deploys a slider during take-off

CHIANG MAI: A Canadian national has found himself in police custody after opening an emergency door on a Thai Airways International (THAI) flight bound for Bangkok, triggering the deployment of an inflatable evacuation slide.

Plane Passenger Opens Emergency Door to Get Some Fresh Air

The incident occurred as the plane was taxiing to the runway for takeoff at Chiang Mai airport on Wednesday night.

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

