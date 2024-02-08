Polish man arrested after allegedly stealing more than 10,000 baht worth of food and drinks from a Phuket supermarket

A Polish man was arrested after he was caught allegedly stealing food and drinks costing 13,376 Baht at a supermarket in Rawai, Phuket.
The Chalong Police told the Phuket Express that on Wednesday (February 7th) they arrested a 49-year-old Polish man at a supermarket in Rawai.
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
