Polish man arrested after allegedly stealing more than 10,000 baht worth of food and drinks from a Phuket supermarket

LAY'S snack packs inside a supermarket in Thailand.
A Polish man was arrested after he was caught allegedly stealing food and drinks costing 13,376 Baht at a supermarket in Rawai, Phuket.

The Chalong Police told the Phuket Express that on Wednesday (February 7th) they arrested a 49-year-old Polish man at a supermarket in Rawai.

