Personal information of 20 million elderly Thais for sale on Dark Web

About 20 million sets of personal information on elderly Thai people have been leaked from the Department of Older Persons, in the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, and put up for sale on the Dark Web.

The massive leak was first reported on January 22nd by Resecurity, an American cyber security company based in Los Angeles, and this has now been confirmed by Anukul Peedkaew, permanent secretary of social development and human security.

