Prayut Orders Quick Probe into Samut Prakan Gas Pipe Explosion





BANGKOK, Oct 23 (TNA) — Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered quick investigation into the gas pipe explosion in Samut Prakan province and assistance for victims.

Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said Gen Prayut ordered investigation into the gas leakage which caused explosion and fire in Preng sub-district of Samut Prakan’s Bang Bo district as the incident killed and injured people and damaged local properties including vehicles.

TNA

