Thai police say only 8 protesters still held on remand, with 70 out on bail
A total of 78 anti-government protesters, including some leaders, have been arrested and charged by Thailand’s police since October 13th, and all but 8 have been released on bail, said Pol Lt-Gen Charuvat Waisaya today (Friday).
Of the 78, the assistant national police chief said that 46, including 4 under the age of 20, have been charged with violating the Emergency Decree, 21 with illegal assembly of more than ten people, 3 are charged with harassing Her Majesty the Queen, 10 with sedition and 1 charged with resisting police.
