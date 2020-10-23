October 23, 2020

Thai police say only 8 protesters still held on remand, with 70 out on bail

Central Prison in Ratchaburi

Central Prison in Ratchaburi. Photo: Peerapat Wimolrungkarat / Government of Thailand.


A total of 78 anti-government protesters, including some leaders, have been arrested and charged by Thailand’s police since October 13th, and all but 8 have been released on bail, said Pol Lt-Gen Charuvat Waisaya today (Friday).

Of the 78, the assistant national police chief said that 46, including 4 under the age of 20, have been charged with violating the Emergency Decree, 21 with illegal assembly of more than ten people, 3 are charged with harassing Her Majesty the Queen, 10 with sedition and 1 charged with resisting police.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

