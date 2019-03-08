Bangkok air hostess dies in ‘suicide’





A 31-year-old air hostess was found dead on Thursday in her apartment in Bangkok’s Ratchathewi district in an apparent charcoal-burning suicide, Din Daeng police inspector Lt Colonel Thewa Boonchawiang said.

The woman’s body was found in her room on the 11th floor of a 26-storey condominium in Makaksan. She left a suicide note complaining about a relationship issue. There was no sign of struggle and police found the room’s smoke sensors were tightly sealed with tape.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

