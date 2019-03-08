Australian/Scottish National attacks 71 year old fellow bar customer in Central Pattaya

A video was shared on social media by a local business owner of an allegedly unsolicited attack with a glass beer bottle on an older patron by an Australian national, Mr. (name removed), 48 years old, on a customer at a popular bar in Central Pattaya.
According to Mr. T. passport, he was originally born in Glasgow, Scotland but is now an Australian citizen.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
The Pattaya News
