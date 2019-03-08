The 12 boys and coach recovering in their hospital beds after being rescued

The 12 boys and coach recovering in their hospital beds after being rescued from Tham Luang cave in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province. Photo: Thailand Government Spokesman Bureau.

News

Hollywood production house wins rights for Wild Boar rescue film

By TN / March 8, 2019

Hollywood’s SK Global Entertainment has won the rights to produce a movie series about the world’s famous Tham Luang cave rescue of the Wild Boar footballers and their coach.

Thailand’s Creative Media Committee spokesman, Lt-Gen Veerachon Sukhonpatipark, said that the offer from SK Global Entertainment meets the terms set by the committee and the deal will be beneficial to society and all parties concerned.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close