Hollywood production house wins rights for Wild Boar rescue film

Hollywood’s SK Global Entertainment has won the rights to produce a movie series about the world’s famous Tham Luang cave rescue of the Wild Boar footballers and their coach.
Thailand’s Creative Media Committee spokesman, Lt-Gen Veerachon Sukhonpatipark, said that the offer from SK Global Entertainment meets the terms set by the committee and the deal will be beneficial to society and all parties concerned.
By Thai PBS World
