Cabbie: Ripped-off teens ‘didn’t complain’

By TN / March 9, 2019

A taxi driver who charged two young first-time visitors to Bangkok 1,800 baht for a trip from the Mor Chit bus terminal to Rangsit in Pathum Thani said his passengers paid willingly but he feels guilty about it now.

Supachoke Singkhon, 36, acknowledged charges of failing to use his fare meter and overcharging at the Pak Khlong Rangsit police station in Muang district of Pathum Thani on Friday.

