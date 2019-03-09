PM to Inspect Double-Track Rail System in Northeast

BANGKOK, March 9 (TNA) – Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-ocha plans to visit Khon Kaen and Nakhon Ratchasima next Wednesday to inspect developments of double-track railway system.
During the trip, Gen. Prayut will preside over an event called ‘One Transportation For All’ in Nakhon Ratchasima province and will inspect a trial run of the double –track train connecting between the two northeastern provinces, said Col. Athisit Chainuwat, assistant government of the Prime Minister’s Office.
Full story: tnamcot.com
TNA
