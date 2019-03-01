EC conditionally allows PM Prayut to campaign with candidates





The pro-junta Palang Pracharat party has received a boost after the Election Commission gave its approval for the Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to join party candidates on the hustings.

The ruling followed a question raised by party leader Mr. Uttama Savanayana asking if it is legally permissible for General Prayut, its prime ministerial candidate, to join party candidates in campaigning and addressing the crowds.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

