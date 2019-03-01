Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha

Vladimir Putin discussed bilateral cooperation prospects with Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha. Photo: russia-asean20.ru

News

EC conditionally allows PM Prayut to campaign with candidates

By TN / March 1, 2019

The pro-junta Palang Pracharat party has received a boost after the Election Commission gave its approval for the Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to join party candidates on the hustings.

The ruling followed a question raised by party leader Mr. Uttama Savanayana asking if it is legally permissible for General Prayut, its prime ministerial candidate, to join party candidates in campaigning and addressing the crowds.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close