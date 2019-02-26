Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-ocha during a visit

Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-ocha during a visit to Northern Thailand. Photo: Prayut Chan-ocha / Facebook.

Gen Prayut says no to election debate

By TN / February 26, 2019

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha said today he will not take part in any political debate leading up to the election as it would be a waste of his working time.

He also noted that most of the political debates so far have not been constructive as politicians spend more time arguing against each other than talking about platforms.

