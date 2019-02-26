Gen Prayut says no to election debate





Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha said today he will not take part in any political debate leading up to the election as it would be a waste of his working time.

He also noted that most of the political debates so far have not been constructive as politicians spend more time arguing against each other than talking about platforms.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

