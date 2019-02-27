Road in Chiang Rai city

Fugitive German caught after 9 years

By TN / February 27, 2019

A 74-year-old German man who jumped bail and fled after allegedly stabbing his teenage wife to death was caught in Chiang Rai province after almost nine years on the run.

H. J. T., wanted on an arrest warrant issued by Chiang Rai provincial court on murder charges, was apprehended in front of a clinic in tambon Robwiang of Muang district, said Pol Maj Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej, Crime Suppression Division chief, during a media briefing on Tuesday.

