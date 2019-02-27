Fugitive German caught after 9 years





A 74-year-old German man who jumped bail and fled after allegedly stabbing his teenage wife to death was caught in Chiang Rai province after almost nine years on the run.

H. J. T., wanted on an arrest warrant issued by Chiang Rai provincial court on murder charges, was apprehended in front of a clinic in tambon Robwiang of Muang district, said Pol Maj Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej, Crime Suppression Division chief, during a media briefing on Tuesday.

WASSAYOS NGAMKHAM

BANGKOK POST

