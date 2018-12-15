15 Million Meth Pills Seized in Chiang Rai

CHIANGRAI, Dec 7 (TNA) – The police seized 15 million methamphetamine pills after a clash with three drug suspects in the northern province of Chiang Rai.
Acting on a tip-off, the police found the trio handing over the big lots of the illegal drug in Wiangchai district on Thursday night.
Full story: tnamcot.com
TNA
