15 Million Meth Pills Seized in Chiang Rai





CHIANGRAI, Dec 7 (TNA) – The police seized 15 million methamphetamine pills after a clash with three drug suspects in the northern province of Chiang Rai.

Acting on a tip-off, the police found the trio handing over the big lots of the illegal drug in Wiangchai district on Thursday night.

Full story: tnamcot.com

TNA

