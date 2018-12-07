New 1000 baht banknotes show a portrait of HM King Vajiralongkorn
Thailand’s new 1,000-baht banknote wins international award

By TN / December 7, 2018

The first issue of 1,000 baht banknotes of the reign of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn has won The Best New Banknote Award at the High Security Printing Asia 2018 international conference held in Hanoi, Vietnam.

The banknote was cited for its unique printing technology using the optically variable magnetic ink (OVMI), the first of its kind for Thai banknotes which creates three-dimensional moving patterns and switching colours when observing from different angles.

