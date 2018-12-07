BNK Singer Goes to Police Over Sex Toy Pic





BANGKOK —One of the kingdom’s top pop singers filed a police complaint Tuesday against whoever digitally inserted a sex toy into a photo of her posted on social media.

Cherprang Areekul, frontwoman of superstar idol group BNK48, went to the Technology Crime Suppression Division with a representative from her music label BNK48 Office to report the Facebook page that posted the photoshopped image.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich

Khaosod English

