Thailand tops Asean road death table

By TN / December 7, 2018

Thailand’s roads are the deadliest in Southeast Asia and among the worst in the world for vehicle accidents and fatalities, according to a World Health Organization (WHO) report released on Friday.

The report showed the death rate per 100,000 population in Thailand was 32.7, far ahead of Vietnam which came second at 26.7. Singapore was the safest at 2.8. (see graphic).

