Gunman hunted after man watching road racing is shot

December 8, 2018

Police are searching for a gunman who shot and severely injured a young man while he was watching motorcycle road racing on a Bangkok motorway.

Prawet police station commander Pol Col Alongkorn Sirisongkram said police have security camera footage that shows the shooting incident late on Thursday night at the outbound motorway in front of the Hua Mark mosque in Pattanakan subdistrict in Suan Luang district.

The Nation

