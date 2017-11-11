Police seek arrest warrant for a gunman who killed a naval officer in Hat Yai

Hat Yai police have sought an arrest warrant from the court for the arrest of a relative of a high-ranking police officer in Songkhla wanted for the alleged killing of a naval officer at an illegal gambling den on Thursday (Nov 9).

Chief Petty Officer (first class) Thirapol O-kaew, 27, was shot dead at an illegal gambling den in Soi Por Natthapol in Hat Yai district on Thursday night allegedly by Mr Woraphan Chulpaka following a heated quarrel between the two men.

By Thai PBS