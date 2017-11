BANGKOK — A horribly catchy 2013 Romanian pop song has become a dance meme among Thais, to the surprise and pleasure of the original artist.

Net idols, netizens and celebrities en masse have been dancing to “Panama” this month, a 2013 song by Romanian artist Matteo. The steps are simple: Draw a Z in the air, do the hula twice and then a twerk.

By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich

Khaosod English