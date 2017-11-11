11 provinces remain inundated

THAILAND, 11th November 2017 (NNT) – Eleven provinces in Thailand remain flooded while people in the southern region have been warned of further heavy rains and gusty winds.

According to the Ministry of the Interior, eleven provinces that are still under water include Phichit, Nakhon Sawan, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Suphan Buri, Nong Bua Lamphu, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Kalasin, and Roi Et. A total of 88,227 households are affected by the widespread inundation.

