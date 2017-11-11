‘Joe Boyscout’ collapses and dies after concert

Leading vocalist Thanut “Joe Boyscout” Chimtoum collapsed and died shortly after performing a concert in Wang Thong Lang district of Bangkok early Saturday, bringing shock and sorrow his friends and audience.

Thanut, 44, of the once-popular boy band Boyscout, collapsed at Color Bar at Town in Town, where he and his bandmates were performing. Medics were called to give him first aid before he was rushed to Lat Phrao Hospital, where he was pronounced dead of a heart attack, Thai media reported.

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS