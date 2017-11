A quack doctor was arrested Saturday morning (Nov 11) at a condominium in Pattaya after he was wanted in Lampang for allegedly performing breast implant on a young man who eventually died.

Police identified the suspect as Mr Thanatpong Chitthirapirom who allegedly performed breast implants on 22-year old Chiratchaya Kampoon at a cosmetic surgery clinic in Lampang on October 28.

By Thai PBS