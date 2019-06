The Department of Disease Control on Friday announced a dengue haemorrhagic fever epidemic this year as there have been 28,785 patients, 43 of whom died.

Dr Preecha Prempree, deputy director-general of the department, said that the figures were from Jan 1 to June 11, when the number of patients doubled the five-year average.

Full story: Bangkok Post

APINYA WIPATAYOTIN

BANGKOK POST

