Number of young Thais with major depressive disorder increasing – DOMH

Thailand’s Department of Mental Health expressed concern on Wednesday (June 12) that the number of Thai teenagers and young adults suffering from major depressive disorder (MDD) is on the increase, citing the fact that youths aged from 11-25 years old accounted for 13,658 out of a total 40,635 cases calling its mental health hotline in the first half of this year.

Dr. Kiattiphum Wongrachit, the department director-general, said that MDD is an important mental health issue because it cannot be completely cured, and those who do not receive proper treatment tend to end their lives in tragedy and suicide.

By Thai PBS World

