A man from Udon Thani managed to save two teens from drowning off a Sattahip beach in Chon Buri on Sunday evening, June 10th, 2019 only to drown himself, police said.

Police said Wutthichai Charoentham rushed into the sea after seeing two teens crying for help around 4 pm but he was knocked over by a big wave and drowned.

