PHUKET: Police may yet charge a Thai man for his part in a fatal head-on collision on Monday night (June 10) that killed a 58-year-old German man.

The accident occurred in front of the Suwanpupa hotel, next to the PTT petrol station, on Phra Baramee Rd on the east side of Patong Hill.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts