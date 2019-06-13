Thailand Accepts Chinese Economic Proposals





BANGKOK, June 12 (TNA) — The administration of China’s Guangdong province proposed bilateral economic cooperation and additional investment worth about 100 billion baht is expected in the future.

Guangdong governor Li Xi said in a seminar on Sino-Thai economic cooperation that China had five proposals to expand its Great Bay Area (GBA) scheme to Thailand, enhance cooperation on 755 Thai investment projects in China and 113 investment projects of Guangdong in Thailand, jointly promote new industries, 5G communications and e-commerce, cooperate on fishing, agriculture and spending in rural areas, and expand cooperation on tourism.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



