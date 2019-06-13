Thu. Jun 13th, 2019

Thailand Accepts Chinese Economic Proposals

Kunming Railway Station in Yunnan, China

Kunming Railway Station in Yunnan, China. Photo: Jialiang Gao.


BANGKOK, June 12 (TNA) — The administration of China’s Guangdong province proposed bilateral economic cooperation and additional investment worth about 100 billion baht is expected in the future.

Guangdong governor Li Xi said in a seminar on Sino-Thai economic cooperation that China had five proposals to expand its Great Bay Area (GBA) scheme to Thailand, enhance cooperation on 755 Thai investment projects in China and 113 investment projects of Guangdong in Thailand, jointly promote new industries, 5G communications and e-commerce, cooperate on fishing, agriculture and spending in rural areas, and expand cooperation on tourism.

