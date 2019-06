A 29-year-old Colombian man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into around 40 homes in Samut Prakan and stealing assets worth over Bt5 million.

Lt Gen Sompong Chingduang, acting immigration police chief, and Maj Gen Pruetthipong Prayoonsiri, divisional immigration commander, announced the arrest of J. A. A.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

