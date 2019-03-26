Organized gang of house burglars caught by Banglamung Police





Banglamung – At 9:00 AM this morning Banglamung District Police led by Lt. Col. Chittip Parapuntakul, Lt. Col. Nopadol Rattanapongkiat, , Lt. Col. Kanchit Thiancham and Lt. Gen. Prayoon Thapthidhon announced the arrest of five Thai men who they state are an organized gang of house burglars operating in the Pattaya and Banglamung area.

The Thai men have been named as Mr. Wirat (or Rat) Pradit, 25 years old, Mr. Woraphong (or Nut), Phatai, 23 years old, Mr. Anon (or Mee) Charoenplup, 27 years old , Mr. Khum, 27 years old and Mr. Kiattisak (or F.) Ritthep, 23 years old.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News

