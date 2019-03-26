Wat Jitapawan College temple in Banglamung, Pattaya

US Navy personnel at Wat Jitapawan College temple in Banglamung, Pattaya. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mikey Mulcare.

Pattaya

Organized gang of house burglars caught by Banglamung Police

By TN / March 26, 2019

Banglamung – At 9:00 AM this morning Banglamung District Police led by Lt. Col. Chittip Parapuntakul, Lt. Col. Nopadol Rattanapongkiat, , Lt. Col. Kanchit Thiancham and Lt. Gen. Prayoon Thapthidhon announced the arrest of five Thai men who they state are an organized gang of house burglars operating in the Pattaya and Banglamung area.

The Thai men have been named as Mr. Wirat (or Rat) Pradit, 25 years old, Mr. Woraphong (or Nut), Phatai, 23 years old, Mr. Anon (or Mee) Charoenplup, 27 years old , Mr. Khum, 27 years old and Mr. Kiattisak (or F.) Ritthep, 23 years old.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News

Share this article


Tags: ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close