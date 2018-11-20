Three Chinese arrested on burglary charges





Three Chinese nationals have been arrested for allegedly breaking into three companies and stealing cash and valuables.

Immigration Bureau acting commissioner Pol Maj-General Surachate Hakpal on Tuesday held a press conference at the bureau to announce the arrest of Huang Hanqin, 48, Huang Haining, 29, and Huang Jidong, 36 – all male.

