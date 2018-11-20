Phoenix out of the water ready for forensic inspection





PHUKET, 20th November 2018 (NNT) – Authorities have successfully lifted the boat Phoenix out of the water at Ratanachai Slipway so that it may be further inspected.

Ratanachai Slipway workers in Phuket province have begun preparations for it to be inspected by forensic agents. Heavy security has been instigated around the vessel with soldiers working alongside police to ensure that the boat is not tampered with in any way. The Phoenix, which sank on a tourist trip earlier this year claiming the lives of 47 Chinese tourists, is being guarded as a major piece of evidence in the case against those believed to have endangered the vessel by neglecting weather warnings. Both members of the public and the media are barred from viewing the boat.

