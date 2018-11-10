10 Pheu Thai ex-MPs join Thai Raksachart in a “friendly” mass defection





Pheu Thai party core member Chaturon Chaisang led about ten former Pheu Thai MPs in a “friendly” mass defection from their well-established party to join its offshoot party, Thai Raksachart on Monday.

Among those who joined Chaturon to apply for memberships at Thai Raksachart party were Wuthipong and Thitima Chaisang, former party-list MP Veerakarn Musikapong, red-shirt core leaders Natthawut Saikua and Weng Tochirakarn, Korkaew Pikulthong, Ms Anutma Amornvivat and Praphas Chongsa-nguan.

By Thai PBS World

