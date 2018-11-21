Police car in Chiang Mai, Thailand
Chiang Mai

Indonesian woman held for drugging, robbing 2 foreigners

By TN / November 21, 2018

An Indonesian woman has been arrested on charges of drugging and robbing two foreign men in Chiang Mai in August. One of them died.

Linda Wellish, 54, admitted to stealing the money, but denied drugging them, police said.



