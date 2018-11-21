Indonesian woman held for drugging, robbing 2 foreigners





An Indonesian woman has been arrested on charges of drugging and robbing two foreign men in Chiang Mai in August. One of them died.

Linda Wellish, 54, admitted to stealing the money, but denied drugging them, police said.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



