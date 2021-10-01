Phone prices set to rise in second half this year









A 3-5% rise in smartphone prices is likely in the second half this year because of the baht’s depreciation and a supply shortage, though the market is projected to see double-digit growth this year, says IDC Thailand, a local unit of the global research firm.

“The weaker baht and increased costs due to supply shortages and higher logistics costs mean vendors may increase prices for smartphones by 3-5% in the second half,” said Teerit Paowan, client devices market analyst of IDC Thailand.

Suchit Leesa-nguansuk

