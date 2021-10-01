  • October 2, 2021
First Lot of Moderna Vaccine to Arrive Next Month

Medical worker preparing COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna. Photo: Marco Verch Professional Photographer / flickr. CC BY 2.0.




BANGKOK, Oct 1 (TNA) – Zuellig Pharma confirmed the first lot of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Moderna will arrive in November.

The importer of the Moderna vaccine stated that it would deliver 1.9 million doses of the COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna to Thailand in November.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



