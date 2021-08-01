  • August 31, 2021
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 1.96m Moderna COVID…

1.96m Moderna COVID Vaccine Doses Expected from Q4

1.96m Moderna COVID Vaccine Doses Expected from Q4

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Photo: Governor Tom Wolf. CC BY 2.0.



BANGKOK, Aug 31 (TNA) – Zuellig Pharma, the local dealer of the COVID-19 vaccine by Moderna, has confirmed that delivery will start in the fourth quarter of this year for Thailand’s acquisition of 1,958,400 doses of the Moderna vaccine, according to the Government Pharmaceutical Organization.

GPO said that Zuellig Pharma wrote to it on Aug 30 that the 1,958,400 doses would gradually arrive in the fourth quarter of this year and 3,110,400 more doses of the Moderna vaccine would follow in the first quarter of next year.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Thailand’s Mahidol University Develops Mouthwash to Limit COVID-19 Spread
News

Thailand’s Mahidol University Develops Mouthwash to Limit...

August 31, 2021
Fewer than 15,000 new COVID cases, 190 deaths on Tuesday
News

Fewer than 15,000 new COVID cases, 190...

August 31, 2021
Over 31,000 children in Thailand infected with COVID-19 in past 4 months, 9 dead
News

Over 31,000 children in Thailand infected with...

August 31, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.