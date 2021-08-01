1.96m Moderna COVID Vaccine Doses Expected from Q4







BANGKOK, Aug 31 (TNA) – Zuellig Pharma, the local dealer of the COVID-19 vaccine by Moderna, has confirmed that delivery will start in the fourth quarter of this year for Thailand’s acquisition of 1,958,400 doses of the Moderna vaccine, according to the Government Pharmaceutical Organization.

GPO said that Zuellig Pharma wrote to it on Aug 30 that the 1,958,400 doses would gradually arrive in the fourth quarter of this year and 3,110,400 more doses of the Moderna vaccine would follow in the first quarter of next year.

TNA






