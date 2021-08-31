  • August 31, 2021
Thailand’s Mahidol University Develops Mouthwash to Limit COVID-19 Spread

Mahidol University Frontier Research Facility (MU-FRF). Photo: Mahidol University.



BANGKOK (NNT) – Mahidol University’s Faculties of Dentistry and of Tropical Medicine have developed a new mouthwash which limits the spread of new COVID-19 via an infected person’s saliva.

Mahidol University’s Dental Hospital Director Dr. Surakit Wisutthiwatthanakorn said the formula uses a safe amount of hydrogen peroxide, as an anti-viral agent, plus other ingredients that will not irritate the oral cavity.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Subhabhong Rarueysong,
Rewriter: Hugh Brammar
National News Bureau of Thailand



