Thailand’s Mahidol University Develops Mouthwash to Limit COVID-19 Spread







BANGKOK (NNT) – Mahidol University’s Faculties of Dentistry and of Tropical Medicine have developed a new mouthwash which limits the spread of new COVID-19 via an infected person’s saliva.

Mahidol University’s Dental Hospital Director Dr. Surakit Wisutthiwatthanakorn said the formula uses a safe amount of hydrogen peroxide, as an anti-viral agent, plus other ingredients that will not irritate the oral cavity.

