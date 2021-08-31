Prayut accused of being biggest borrower and spender, but with few achievements







Seri Ruam Thai party leader Pol Gen Seripisut Temiyavet has accused Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha of being the biggest borrower and spender of all Thailand’s prime ministers and of being incompetent and corrupt.

During the censure debate today (Tuesday), the former police chief said that, throughout the past seven years of his premiership, the prime minister has amassed borrowings totaling about 5.3 trillion baht, but a huge portion of that amount has been used to appease the military, to prop up his regime, by funding their arms procurement program.

By Thai PBS World





