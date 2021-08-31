  • August 31, 2021
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Prayut accused of…

Prayut accused of being biggest borrower and spender, but with few achievements

Prayut accused of being biggest borrower and spender, but with few achievements

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha offering a televised address talking about the latest situation of COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.



Seri Ruam Thai party leader Pol Gen Seripisut Temiyavet has accused Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha of being the biggest borrower and spender of all Thailand’s prime ministers and of being incompetent and corrupt.

During the censure debate today (Tuesday), the former police chief said that, throughout the past seven years of his premiership, the prime minister has amassed borrowings totaling about 5.3 trillion baht, but a huge portion of that amount has been used to appease the military, to prop up his regime, by funding their arms procurement program.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Prime Minister Prayut Ready for Censure Debate
News

Prime Minister Prayut Ready for Censure Debate

August 31, 2021
Cabinet Discusses Post-Lockdown Measures
News

Cabinet Discusses Post-Lockdown Measures

August 30, 2021
Prayut government tipped to escape – but wounded – from this week’s censure debate
News

Prayut government tipped to escape – but...

August 30, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.