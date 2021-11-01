November 1, 2021

Pattaya opens for foreign tourists, Mayor says over 80% of residents are fully vaccinated against COVID

3 hours ago TN
Central Pattaya and the beach at sunset

Central Pattaya and the beach at sunset. Photo: FritzDaCat. CC BY-SA 4.0.




Pattaya City has now opened for vaccinated foreign tourists from low-risk countries without a strict quarantine. The Pattaya City mayor is confident that the re-opening will be a success as more than 80 percent of residents have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

First, as a reference, Thailand welcomes fully vaccinated foreign visitors, including returning Thais and foreign residents, from the approved countries to enter the Kingdom by air with no quarantine requirements from 1 November, 2021. TPN media notes the approved countries in the first article has since been increased to over 60 as seen in the second article.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

