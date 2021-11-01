Pattaya opens for foreign tourists, Mayor says over 80% of residents are fully vaccinated against COVID
Pattaya City has now opened for vaccinated foreign tourists from low-risk countries without a strict quarantine. The Pattaya City mayor is confident that the re-opening will be a success as more than 80 percent of residents have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.
First, as a reference, Thailand welcomes fully vaccinated foreign visitors, including returning Thais and foreign residents, from the approved countries to enter the Kingdom by air with no quarantine requirements from 1 November, 2021. TPN media notes the approved countries in the first article has since been increased to over 60 as seen in the second article.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By GoongNang(GN)
The Pattaya News